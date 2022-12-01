In on the joke. Jessie James Decker threw some major shade after social media users accused her of Photoshopping and over-exercising her children.

The country singer, 34, took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 30, to share a photo of husband Eric Decker. “Santa says drink your milk,” she captioned the snap of Decker, 35, posing shirtless. “These are fake abs.”

The online dig comes after James Decker recently faced backlash when offering a glimpse at a family getaway. “Vacation Decker style💪🥥🌴,” she wrote alongside a snap of daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, posing together on Saturday, November 26.

At the time, commentators had questions about the kids, who showed well defined abs in the upload. The cookbook author, for her part, didn’t hold back in response.

“It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle naturally is ‘weird,’” James Decker commented to one Instagram user.

Earlier this week, James Decker addressed the drama in a lengthy statement. “When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did,” the Italy native, who married Decker in 2013, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 28. “But Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or … the polar opposite over ‘overtraining’ our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not.”

The performer called out strangers who felt comfortably commenting on her children’s bodies, adding, “We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is ‘weird’? I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivi’s elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out.”

She concluded: “Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children. If we wanna do ‘better’ then do better. I’m proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams. So we’ll see y’all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert✌️.”