Babies

Jessie James Decker’s Newborn Son Forrest Wants to Be ‘on the Boob 23 Hours a Day’

By
Jessie James Decker attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jessie James Decker attends the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jessie James Decker is seldom alone these days due to a very hungry six-week-old baby boy named Forrest.

“Is it possible for a baby to want to be on the boob 23 hours a day? 😂😅” the country singer, 30, asked her Instagram followers on Tuesday, May 15. In the picture, a bemused Decker gazes at the camera as her newborn nurses away.

Is it possible for a baby to want to be on the boob 23 hours a day? 😂😅

A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on

The Eric and Jessie: Game On star is most definitely not alone when it comes to a hungry baby. “My kids lived on my boobs!” wrote one mother. Added another: “Yes! Alllll day!!!!!! Mine is 2 and she still reaches down my shirt and says ‘Boob, Boob, Boob!!’” A third noted that she was also in the same boat but “looking a helluva lot less glamorous.”

Decker is one of many celebrities who hope to normalize breast-feeding by sharing photos on social media. As she told Entertainment Tonight in 2016: “I don’t really understand how some celebs can go out on the red carpet and their nipples are all out and it’s cool, but if I want to feed my kids . .  . people complain.” 

Jessie and her NFL player husband, Eric Decker, are also parents of Eric, Jr., 3, and Vivianne, 4. It was the 31-year-old wide receiver who pushed Jessie to have a third child.

“He’s very excited, he’s always wanted a big family,” she told Us Weekly in October. “He loves me pregnant. It’s one of his favorite times. He told me, ‘I just love you pregnant. It’s just my favorite. I love your belly. I love everything about it.’ And I cook a lot, when I’m pregnant, I cook even more and experiment with more foods and stuff, so he loves that!”

But the couple are tapping out at three — or at least Jessie is. In a March Instagram post, the mom, who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time, revealed it was “bittersweet” to know their family would be complete in a few months.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more