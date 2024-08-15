Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo liked their Southern California rental home so much that they spent nearly $2 million to buy it.

Earlier this month, the couple purchased the Tudor-style house in Santa Clarita, a city northwest of Los Angeles, for $1.9 million, Realtor.com reported on Tuesday, August 13.

The property previously belonged to The Master’s University and Seminary, which bought it in 2022 for $1.75 million and rented it out to the pair. (Vuolo, 36, works at the nearby Christian university.) It was built in 1980 and includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two fireplaces.

Duggar, 30, shares two daughters — Felicity, 6, and Evangeline, 3 — and a podcast, “The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast,” with Vuolo, whom she wed in 2016. Their nuptials, which marked their first time sharing a kiss, were documented on season 3 of 19 Kids and Counting. The TLC series centered on Duggar and her 18 siblings as they were raised with the fundamentalist Christian teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Jinger’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also starred on the show.

Jinger has since reevaluated her rigid religious upbringing, including IBLP founder Bill Gothard’s teaching that families should have as many children as possible.

“I just was really afraid of the thought of having as many [kids] as possible, but that was my destiny. That was gonna be it. I was gonna get married and have a lot of kids,” she said during a June appearance on the “Unplanned” podcast. “Even on the show, if you watch those shows, I’m sure I probably said multiple times, ‘I’m just gonna have as many kids as possible.’ I just say it over and over. But I was afraid. I was so afraid.”

Jinger and Vuolo were introduced through Jinger’s sister Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, who met the former soccer star in Texas before he visited the Duggar family in Arkansas.

Jinger reflected on the early days of her courtship with Vuolo in the couple’s 2021 memoir, The Hope We Hold, writing that she “had never felt such a strong attraction to anyone.” However, Vuolo had a difficult time winning over Jim Bob, who made his now-son-in-law complete a 50-page survey before dating his daughter.

“It was intense, but I was actually pretty eager to fill it out and say, ‘OK, look, this is a good opportunity for them to get to know me,” Vuolo told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting their book. “It’s tough for Mr. Duggar, man. He’s got all these girls [and] all these guys hanging around. I think if I had all those girls, I’d probably come up with a document too.”