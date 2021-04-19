Asking the important questions! Jeremy Vuolo had to put in the work before he started courting now-wife Jinger Duggar — and was even sent a 50 page questionnaire from Jim Bob Duggar to prove his commitment.

“It was intense, but I was actually pretty eager to fill it out and say, ‘OK, look, this is a good opportunity for them to get to know me,’” the soccer player, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, April 19. “It’s tough for Mr. Duggar, man. He’s got all these girls [and] all these guys hanging around. I think if I had all those girls I’d probably come up with a document too.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 27, agreed.

“Because we’re so in the public eye … [suitors would come] with the wrong intentions of like, ‘Oh, I want to be on TV,’” Jinger said. “To be fair, I think [the document] is a good thing to kind of sort through real quick. I mean, if somebody is serious, are they really even going to give them the time of day?”

Completing the document allowed Vuolo to understand the 55-year-old patriarch’s mindset — especially as someone who didn’t come from the same world as his future wife.

“I think it was a way for Mr. Duggar to get to know me,” he said. “The questionnaire asks some pretty intensely personal questions. … You have to know who you are.”

Though they had their concerns about the former pro athlete at first, the Arkansas native and his wife, Michelle Duggar, eventually gave the couple their blessing. The Counting On stars wed in November 2016.

“We are so excited for Jinger and Jeremy. They just got married and they are such a sweet couple,” Jim Bob said in a video posted to the family’s website at the time. “Jinger is one of the most dynamic, beautiful, Godly girls that I know, and Jeremy is such a passionate, loving, kind spiritual leader. … Match made in heaven.”

Today, the couple share two daughters: Felicity, 2, and Evangeline, 4 months. Now that he has kids of his own, the pastor has learned to appreciate how fiercely his father-in-law looked after his daughters.

“I’m going to be protecting my little girls too,” Vuolo said.

The duo are releasing a book, THE HOPE WE HOLD: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, on May 4. In the memoir, they’ll detail the highs and lows of their love story.

“[People] think that everything is always perfect, that we have the easiest lives in the world,” Jinger said on Monday. “I think it’s easy to look just at the outside and to have that view, but [we want to] actually get real and say, ‘No, we are human beings. … We have the exact same problems that you all have.’”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi