Joanna Gaines was feeling emotional on New Year’s Day.

“It’s always been my nature to reflect on the past and linger there a while,” the Fixer Upper alum began in a Tuesday, January 1, Instagram post. “I find myself thinking about what I will miss and how life is just moving too fast.”

The Magnolia Table author, 40, noted that her youngest child, Crew, is already 6 months old and calling her “Mama.” But he hasn’t said Dadda yet! In the photo, the baby is seen cuddled on her lap, with a pacifier in his mouth.

Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, are also parents of Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 10, and Emmie Kay, 8.

“Drake will be driving in two years and off to college in four,” Joanna wrote. “And just like that I have found myself mourning the past but now in future tense. You see what I did there? This whole time thing can feel like a thief if you let it.”

The Waco, Texas-based designer then revealed she is challenging herself “to live for now” in the new year. “Not thinking about how the good ol’ days have passed us by or how the best is yet to come. But that right now, this very second, this is the gift,” explained the former HGTV personality. “These are the days. These are the moments.”

Though Fixer Upper wrapped in 2018, fans will soon be reunited with the Gaines family. Joanna and Chip are partnering with Discovery to launch their own network. They are also focusing on business endeavors, including Magnolia Market, which they opened in 2003.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!