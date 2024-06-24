Joanna Gaines did not disappoint in the party-planning department when she celebrated her youngest child Crew’s 6th birthday.

Over the weekend, the Fixer Upper star showed off her dino-mite hosting skills as Crew and his friends went exploring for dinosaurs.

“SIX years old!” Gaines, 46, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 23, with a video from the gathering. “He asked for a ‘Dino fossil dig and kite” party😊 🦕🪁🦕🪁🦕🪁.”

Ask and you shall receive! From the moment Crew got up and started the day, he was presented with toy dinosaurs throughout the house. When party time hit, the birthday boy and his guests received personalized dig kits complete with field notes, a magnifying glass and adventure hats. The supplies would be used to help dig for dinosaur bones in sandboxes.

Soon after, lucky guests headed to an open grass field where they were able to fly kites under the summer sun.

“This is absolutely precious!!!!!” HGTV’s Anita Corsini wrote in the comments section. Another fan added, “No batteries required. I love it!!”

The party wouldn’t be complete without some delicious food. While sandwiches and french fries were offered, a stunning cake — with a toy dinosaur on top — stole the show before guests left with party favors.

In addition to Crew, Joanna and her husband, Chip Gaines, share four other children: Drake, 19, Ella, 17, Duke, 16, and Emmie, 14. From the moment Crew arrived in 2018, Joanna said his older siblings embraced him.

“I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this,” she told People at the time. “We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”

Crew’s arrival also came right on time, according to Chip, 49. For a period of time, the designer and his wife were busy raising four kids while also expanding their Fixer Upper and Magnolia empires.

When they welcomed another baby in 2018, it allowed both mom and dad to slow down and savor the simple things in life.

“Crew, really, just something about him was almost like a parachute at the end of a race car. It didn’t force us to slam on the brakes, in the negative sense, it allowed us to really stop,” Chip shared with Entertainment Tonight in October 2020. “For Jo and I, it’s been this beautiful season where we’ve got these four older kids who treat this little boy great — the way they love on him and tend to him in sweet ways.”

Joanna added, “What Crew has brought to me is just the idea of stopping and seeing the moments around me that are full of wonder.”