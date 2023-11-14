Joel McHale‘s son has jokes — just like his dad.

“They’re funny and they’re really sarcastic, so they really let me have it with sarcasm,” McHale, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly of his kids while promoting his partnership with Drizly. “My youngest son on my Amazon account had changed my name to ‘You Piece of S–t.’ So, all the packages that come are just like, ‘You Piece of S–t,’ and then our address.”

The comedian shares two sons — Eddie, 18, and Isaac, 15 — with wife Sarah Williams­. McHale joked that the hardest part of fatherhood is “keeping them alive.”

“That’s my job as a father of boys. Just don’t crash the whatever into the pool,” he told Us. “It’s the greatest, most wonderfully challenging, greatest thing that’s ever happened. And you love ’em to death.”

McHale said he has to “buy hugs” from his boys. “I love ’em so much that they still get annoyed,” he added. “They’re great.”

When asked to share his best parenting advice, McHale quipped that “drink more” would be his first tip.

“My dad, his advice to me when I had the first kid, he just looked at me and smiled and he went, ‘You’re in for it now,’” he recalled. “This is going to be so sincere. Love them and love them and love them. You’re going to screw it up, but just love them as much as you possibly can. You’re going to screw it up, and then you’re probably going to do a lot of things right.”

The House of Villains host clarified that he’s definitely not the “cool dad” — even though Eddie and Isaac are often mentioned in McHale’s comedy shows.

“I talk about them in stand-up, and they were like, ‘That’s fine, you just have to pay us,’” he said. “I’m like, ‘I’ve been paying for your life.’”

While McHale’s fatherhood gig definitely keeps him busy, the star still found time to team up with Drizly to help launch the brand’s first-ever gift registry — something McHale “actually” uses.

“Instead of people just guessing on what to give you for bottles and drinks, you make a list and then people can go in and be like, ‘Oh, they like a Don Julio 1942. Great, I’m going to get them that,’” he explained to Us. “You get the thing that you like. … It takes a lot of the guesswork out of buying gifts.”

When it comes to McHale’s alcohol of choice, he’s looking for Dos Equis beer, Bulleit Bourbon, Ketel One, Don Julio 1942 or Johnnie Walker Black this holiday season.

“I also love red and white wine and sparkling wine. I like it all,” he shared. “My list is long.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi