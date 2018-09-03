Someone to count on in the roughest times. Joel McHale opened up about how he and his wife, Sarah Williams, went to Dr. Drew Pinsky for advice as they dealt with a devastating life situation.

“This is very personal, but my wife had a miscarriage and we really consulted with him a lot,” the Community actor, 46, told Us Weekly at Pinsky’s 60th birthday celebration in L.A. on Sunday, September 2.

McHale continued: “It was so strange and wonderful that this very famous TV doctor was like, ‘Yeah, what’s going on?’ We’re forever in debt to that man.”

As for why McHale and Williams confided in Pinsky, the comedian revealed: “I was friends with him … he wasn’t our doctor, doctor, or her doctor, doctor, but I would call him, and he’s like, ‘That doesn’t sound right,’ or ‘That sounds OK’ It was just insanely sweet of him.”

Though the Blended actor didn’t disclose when the sad occurrence took place, he and Williams share two sons: Edward, 13, and Isaac, 10.

Earlier this year, McHale detailed how he learned that he had dyslexia as his kids were being diagnosed with the learning disorder. (Dyslexia can affect reading fluency and comprehension, writing, spelling and sometimes even speech.)

“So my sons are also dyslexic, one has been diagnosed and the doctor goes … she’s describing all the symptoms and I’m like, ‘That’s what I have,’” he said during a May interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “And she goes, ‘Oh, I was wondering which one it was because it’s passed down.”

McHale and Williams tied the knot in July 1996.

