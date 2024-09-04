Joshua Jackson is just like any other girl dad — totally besotted with his daughter.

Jackson, 46, felt such vivid love for his child, 4, whom she shares with ex-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, that he took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, to post rare comments about his fatherhood journey. (Jackson and Turner-Smith, 37, have never publicly released the child’s name.)

Sharing a watery eyed photo of himself wearing a bright, beaded necklace strung together using pipe cleaners, as well as a photo of a bowl of fruit gathered from the actor’s yard, Jackson told the story behind the snaps.

“This morning after breakfast I told my daughter I was going to go do some yard work. She asked if she could come with me, which is of course a yes,” the Dawson’s Creek alum wrote. “So after picking out a new outfit and doing a full change from inside clothes to outside clothes we were just about to step outside when she said, “daddy, I think inside play is what I need right now”. Which is … well, parents, we’ve all been there.”

Jackon, who is currently dating Lupita Nyong’o, as confirmed by Us Weekly in December 2023, detailed how he proceeded to head outdoors for some “dad therapy” before returning to find his child had made him a necklace.

“I asked her to take a photo of me in the necklace and while she was snapping the photos she says, “it’s good for you to have a photo so you can always remember that I love you,” Jackson, who will star in the upcoming ABC series Doctor Odyssey, detailed. “So this is the exact moment my heart was melted by this amazing little big girl for the bajilionth time.”

He then acknowledged that his daughter would be too young to read his Instagram post, but when she was ready to go online, he had a response for her. “I know. And I love you too,” Jackson wrote. “And I am so thankful that I get to be your dada.”

Jackson also offered valuable words of wisdom to fellow parents. “To all the dadas and mamas out there doing it. Whether with a partner, solo, with a village of blood relatives or chosen family … keep up the great work,” he wrote. “I know it’s not all grace notes like I got today, but you’re doing great and I think just maybe the kids are alright.”

He concluded his sweet post by revealing that both he and his daughter had picked the fruits, which included peaches and plums, together.

The post comes after Jackson shared in May that his daughter inspired his decision to take on his first feature film role in almost 10 years. The actor is set to appear in the next Karate Kid chapter.

“Part of the reason why I wanted to make the movie is that it’ll be the first thing in a very, very long time that I can potentially watch with my daughter,” Jackson told Entertainment Tonight on May 15’s Disney Upfront red carpet.

Jackson and Turner-Smith were married for four years before the British actress filed for divorce, with Us confirming the split in October 2023.