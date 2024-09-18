No, Julia Fox is not pregnant — despite showing off a baby bump on Instagram.

“Oops,” Fox, 34, captioned an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, September 17. In the snap, the model is wearing a white crop top with what appears to be a baby bump on full display. After fans assumed she was pregnant, Fox was quick to shut down any rumors.

“Omg its for a movie!!” Fox captioned a second post. “THE BELLY IS NOT REAL!!!”

While it’s unclear exactly what forthcoming movie role Fox is working on at the moment ­— she has five films on the horizon — only one features a pregnant woman. Last month, Variety announced that Fox would star in the LGBTQ+ romance Perfect.

Fox was cast alongside Ashley Moore and Micaela Wittman as a “wealthy pregnant woman who is living out an escapist fantasy as she falls in love with a younger woman,” the publication reported. “Their sudden relationship is complicated by an upcoming birth, turbulent social events and clashing values about the world’s uncertain future.”

Fox is also set to appear in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming thriller Presence, which is set to hit theaters early next year.

While Fox’s baby bump is only for show, it’s no secret that the model takes her real-life motherhood role very seriously. She and ex-husband Peter Artemiev share 3-year-old son Valentino. (She married Artemiev in 2018 and their divorce was finalized two years later.)

“It’s the kind of love that claws its way out of your gut, rips you apart and puts you back together again,” Fox wrote about motherhood in her 2023 memoir Down the Drain. “He is worth all the blood and pain, all the tears and all the sleepless nights.”

Related: Julia Fox’s Most Over the Top Fashion Moments Julia Fox‘s fashion is always the topic of conversation. Since stepping onto the scene in 2019, the actress has commanded attention with her bold looks. The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premiere of Uncut Gems in 2019. As she hopped from city to city for the film’s press tour, […]

Fox also referred to her son as “absolutely perfect” elsewhere in the chapter outlining his birth.

“He is the most beautiful little boy I have ever laid my eyes on,” Fox wrote. “When I see him using every bit of strength to inch his body close to mine, I am filled with a love so visceral, it could shatter the earth. I am his. And he is mine.”

More recently, Fox declared that she hopes her son will be a proud nepo baby as he continues to grow up in the spotlight.

“I feel like by [hiding your kids] it’s almost like a disservice,” she told Variety in April. “It’s like I have this very highly coveted thing, I want to share that with my son. We need him to be a nepo baby, and he needs to, like, own it, too.”