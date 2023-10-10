Julia Fox’s Dating History: Kanye West, Peter Artemiev and More

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Kenzo Kanye West

Fox and West began dating in January 2022, one year after he and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, called it quits after six years of marriage in February 2021. (Their divorce was later finalized in November 2022.)

While some fans suspected their romance was merely a PR stunt amid West’s divorce troubles, Fox denied that was the case. “There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t,” she stated on the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast. “Listen, for right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations — there’s no labels, none of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better.”

The two called it quits that February after less than two months of dating. Since then, Fox has been candid about her experiences with West, revealing in March 2022 that she lost 15 pounds during their time together.

“It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy,” she later told ES magazine in September 2022. “I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that. [Before having my son, Valentino, I] would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer.”

She went on to note that she “tapped out” of the relationship “at the first sign of a red flag.”

Fox divulged more details about her and West’s romance in her October 2023 memoir, Down the Drain, including that he once offered to pay for her to have a “boob job” while they were playing a game of Uno. Among other revelations, Fox claimed that the Grammy winner publicly urinated during their first date at a 2021 New Year’s Eve party.

In the book, Fox also stated that she grew suspicious of West’s feelings once he began to control her wardrobe and allegedly leak photos of their dates to the press. Additionally, she claimed he asked Fox and her friends to sign NDAs, though they all refused.

“We do as we’re told and awkwardly throw our arms up and scream for joy as he stands off in the background, looking on with pride,” she wrote in the memoir. “As we pose like puppets, I question his true intentions, feeling that this grand gesture is nothing more than a publicity stunt.”

West’s reps did not respond to Us’ request for comment at the time.