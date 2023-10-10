Julia Fox is no stranger to making headlines for her love life.
Prior to her whirlwind romance with Kanye West in 2022, Fox was married to pilot Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020. After calling it quits, the exes welcomed their son, Valentino, in January 2021.
Fox kept her pregnancy and her son’s birth a secret until she announced his arrival by sharing snaps from her nude maternity photo shoot one month later. “Right after the shoot I went to the hospital and had my precious baby boy,” she captioned an Instagram pic of herself covering her bare chest with long black gloves. “My forever valentine, Valentino. Born on January 17th, 2021. The best day of my life.”
Keep scrolling to see more of Fox’s famous dating history:
Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy USA
Julia Fox's Dating History: Kanye West, Peter Artemiev and More
Julia Fox is no stranger to making headlines for her love life.
Prior to her whirlwind romance with Kanye West in 2022, Fox was married to pilot Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020. After calling it quits, the exes welcomed their son, Valentino, in January 2021.
Fox kept her pregnancy and her son’s birth a secret until she announced his arrival by sharing snaps from her nude maternity photo shoot one month later. “Right after the shoot I went to the hospital and had my precious baby boy,” she captioned an Instagram pic of herself covering her bare chest with long black gloves. “My forever valentine, Valentino. Born on January 17th, 2021. The best day of my life.”
The Uncut Gems actress and Artemiev reunited to celebrate Valentino’s first birthday in 2022. “WE MADE THIS BABY!!!” Fox wrote alongside a photo of her and Artemiev posing with their son.
Keep scrolling to see more of Fox’s famous dating history:
Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images
Peter Artemiev
Fox and Artemiev tied the knot in November 2018, but split after less than two years of marriage. Artemiev filed for divorce in February 2020 and their separation was finalized in July of that year, according to court records obtained by Us Weekly. They welcomed their son, Valentino, the following year.
Fox later accused Artemiev of being a “deadbeat dad” in a December 2021 Instagram Story. “This man left me with a 5-month-old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” she wrote. “He 1000 percent intentionally got me pregnant, It’s a blessing. I’m happy about it. I would not change it."
Artemiev denied his ex’s claims. “I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my coparent, who is clearly struggling,” he told Page Six at the time. “Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.”
Fox later expressed regret for her comments. “I wanted to scare him into being a better dad, but I went about it the wrong way,” she explained to The Cut in January 2022. “My son’s dad loves his son more than anything in the world. He just has some issues that I shouldn’t have made public.”
Credit: Getty Images(2)
Drake
Following her divorce, Fox had a brief fling with the “Hotline Bling” rapper. “Like, I wouldn’t say that we were dating,” she revealed during an interview on the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast in February 2022, clarifying that their short romance occurred in 2020. “[Drake is] a great guy and a gentleman and that was it. Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out.”
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Kenzo
While some fans suspected their romance was merely a PR stunt amid West’s divorce troubles, Fox denied that was the case. “There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t,” she stated on the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast. “Listen, for right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations — there’s no labels, none of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better.”
The two called it quits that February after less than two months of dating. Since then, Fox has been candid about her experiences with West, revealing in March 2022 that she lost 15 pounds during their time together.
“It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy,” she later told ES magazine in September 2022. “I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that. [Before having my son, Valentino, I] would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer.”
She went on to note that she “tapped out” of the relationship “at the first sign of a red flag.”
Fox divulged more details about her and West’s romance in her October 2023 memoir, Down the Drain, including that he once offered to pay for her to have a “boob job” while they were playing a game of Uno. Among other revelations, Fox claimed that the Grammy winner publicly urinated during their first date at a 2021 New Year’s Eve party.
In the book, Fox also stated that she grew suspicious of West’s feelings once he began to control her wardrobe and allegedly leak photos of their dates to the press. Additionally, she claimed he asked Fox and her friends to sign NDAs, though they all refused.
“We do as we’re told and awkwardly throw our arms up and scream for joy as he stands off in the background, looking on with pride,” she wrote in the memoir. “As we pose like puppets, I question his true intentions, feeling that this grand gesture is nothing more than a publicity stunt.”
West’s reps did not respond to Us’ request for comment at the time.