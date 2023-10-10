Your account
Celebrity News

Julia Fox’s Dating History: Kanye West, Peter Artemiev and More

By
Julia Fox's Dating History: Kanye West Romance, Peter Artemiev Marriage and More
Julia FoxJerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy USA

Julia Fox is no stranger to making headlines for her love life.

Prior to her whirlwind romance with Kanye West in 2022, Fox was married to pilot Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020. After calling it quits, the exes welcomed their son, Valentino, in January 2021.

Fox kept her pregnancy and her son’s birth a secret until she announced his arrival by sharing snaps from her nude maternity photo shoot one month later. “Right after the shoot I went to the hospital and had my precious baby boy,” she captioned an Instagram pic of herself covering her bare chest with long black gloves. “My forever valentine, Valentino. Born on January 17th, 2021. The best day of my life.”

The Uncut Gems actress and Artemiev reunited to celebrate Valentino’s first birthday in 2022. “WE MADE THIS BABY!!!” Fox wrote alongside a photo of her and Artemiev posing with their son.

Keep scrolling to see more of Fox’s famous dating history:

