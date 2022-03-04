An unexpected side effect. Julia Fox gained a ton of new fans during her brief romance with Kanye West, but she lost something else: a lot of weight.

“It just wasn’t sustainable,” the Uncut Gems star, 32, told The New York Times in an interview published on Thursday, March 3. “I lost, like, 15 pounds in that month.”

The model and the rapper, 44, began dating after meeting on New Year’s Eve 2021. After a whirlwind six weeks, Us Weekly confirmed on Valentine’s Day that the duo had called it quits.

Fox believes the weight loss was the result of the hectic schedule she maintained while dating the Yeezy designer. “I tried my best to make it work,” she explained. “I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life?”

According to the actress, that “full life” includes working on a book, movie and TV show, as she told The Cut last month. She also shares son Valentino, 13 months, with ex-husband Peter Armetiev, whom she divorced in 2020 after two years of marriage.

While she was dating West, Fox was plagued by allegations that the romance was faked for publicity, but she always claimed that the duo had true feelings for each other. In her NYT interview, however, the Italy native hinted that some things weren’t so genuine.

Asked if the relationship was “real,” Fox replied, “I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real.” She also noted that she didn’t “think” they were exclusive.

Before the couple’s split, the Grammy winner sparked romance rumors with another model, Chaney Jones, when he brought her to a Donda 2 listening party in Los Angeles. The Chicago native seemingly confirmed his romance with Jones, 24, earlier this month when he shared a screenshot of an article about himself and the University of Delaware graduate.

“They’re not exclusive,” an insider exclusively told Us of West and Jones earlier this week. “She’s his muse and hangs out with his posse.”

Fans have noticed that the social media star bears a striking resemblance to the producer’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021. A judge declared the reality star, 41, legally single on Wednesday, March 4, and restored her maiden name.

The Skims founder, for her part, has been dating Pete Davidson, who has been a frequent target of West on social media. Earlier this week, the “Heartless” singer made headlines when he released a music video that showed him kidnapping and beheading an animated version of the Saturday Night Live star, 28.

The beauty mogul hasn’t commented on the clip, but on Thursday, March 3, she “liked” a tweet from director James Gunn about Davidson’s character. “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know,” the tweet read. “A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

