Kali Uchis and Don Toliver are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Uchis, 30, and Toliver, 29, announced the birth of their baby boy in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, March 14.

“You are everything we could have hoped for & more. Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy & thank you all for the Good energy along the way,” the singers captioned a video of them holding their son. “May our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health.”

The happy couple received numerous joyful comments, including from Halle Bailey, who wrote, “Congratulations beautiful!!!!!”

Toliver also featured clips of the mother and son in his new “Deep in the Water” music video, which he released on Thursday. The “Bandit” singer references their baby’s birth in the lyrics: ‘Deep in the water, far as I can see/Deep in the water, through your pregnancy”

The couple revealed that Uchis was expecting in January 2024, as they appeared together in her “Tu Corazón Es Mio” music video.

Uchis and Toliver began dating in 2020, and he confirmed their relationship in a July 2021 interview with W Magazine.

“We’re not crazy public or nothing like that,” he told the publication. “We just vibe.”

Toliver revealed that he traveled with Uchis to Colombia to visit her family and shoot a pair of music videos for his 2021 album Life of a DON. “I already had it in my mind to go out there and shoot a video with her incorporated into it, to make it a real-deal situation,” he said at the time.

One year later, Toliver and Uchis made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in April 2022.

The pair enjoy working together, and he featured his Grammy award winning partner on the song “4 Me” on his 2023 album, Love Sick.

Uchis stars in the music video as a diner waitress, while Toliver pours out his heart to her. “I need to hold my bae, baby/ I need to feel your heart, bae, baby/ I need you in my arms,” he croons.

That same year, Toliver was featured on “Fantasy” from Uchis’ Red Moon in Venus album. In the song, he revealed he wanted to have a baby with her, singing, ”This here my fantasy/ I wanna start me a family.”

During a March 2023 interview on The Breakfast Club, Toliver said this is the most “invested” he’s ever been in a relationship and thinks he found the “one” when it comes to the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

“Yes I would love it,” Toliver said when asked if he wanted to get married in the future. “If you’ve been with somebody for two to three years-plus that me and my girl going on, you kinda know if really you want to be with them. That’s kinda how I feel like, we here.”