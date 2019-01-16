Not so fast! Kate Upton revealed in a new interview that she’s not quite ready to have another baby with husband Justin Verlander after giving birth to daughter Genevieve two months ago.

“I can’t even think about having more kids now,” she told Extra on Wednesday, January 16.

Though the Other Woman star, 26, says she’s heard that the memory of the pain of childbirth fades over time, she’s not there just yet. “I’m like, ‘I’m just sleeping through the night now,’ so it’s still fresh in my mind,” she said, adding, “She actually is a really good baby. I feel like she’s a really cute mixture of us both.”

The Sports Illustrated alum welcomed her first child in November, one year after tying the knot with the Houston Astros pitcher, 35.

“Your priorities really do shift because it’s all about the baby,” she told Extra host Renee Bargh.

Still, the model says she makes an effort to keep up on her self-care. “I still find time to work out … I’ve been doing my Strong4Me workouts, which are 30-minute workouts that you can do at home.”

She continued: “I do it right after I breastfeed, when she’s just going down for a nap and fit in a little me time too, because it’s important to stay strong and stay energized while being a mom.”

Luckily, the Urban Remedy advocate says she has plenty of help in her spouse, whom she says is “always” ready for diaper duty, calling him “very hands-on” and a “great dad” — even if he did have some trouble when it came to picking their child’s name.

“Justin had some real name commitment issues,” Upton confessed. “I actually just kind of left him on his own, he knew that Genevieve was my favorite, so I just left him to fill out the paperwork. I was like, “I can’t deal with that right now.”

