How Katherine Heigl Talks to Her Daughters About Their Biological Mothers

Candid conversations. Katherine Heigl is honest with her daughters about their biological families.

Naleigh, 12, and Adalaide, 8, have had “more questions as they got older” about their adoptions, the Firefly Lane star, 42, said in Parents magazine’s April issue, published on Wednesday, March 3.

“We have said to them, ‘This is your story. We don’t have any information about your biological fathers, but we do have a bit about your biological mothers,’” the Grey’s Anatomy alum explained. “‘If you guys want to talk more about them, you can have as much or as little information as you want. Tell us what you’re comfortable with knowing.’”

The actress adopted Naleigh and Adalaide in 2009 and 2012, respectively. When she and husband Josh Kelley welcomed son, Joshua, 4, in 2016, Heigl felt “so relieved.”

The 27 Dresses star told the magazine: “I just thought, another girl could mean lifelong therapy for all of us. … It was actually a big reason why I was vacillating between trying to get pregnant or adopting again since with adoption you can specify the sex.”

While the former model previously thought that she needed “one more child to complete [her] home,” quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic “completely changed” her mind. “I am very content with my three!” Heigl said.

“This is the longest period I have consistently spent with my children,” she added. “At first I loved cooking inspired meals, but now I’m like, ‘Kids, just make yourself a sandwich.'”

Hanging at home with the little ones has involved horse riding, laughter and sneaky iPad time. Heigl’s family has five dogs keeping them company — Bubba, Flora, Tambor, Sarge and Poppy — as well as three cats — Checkers, Coco and Mr. Woo.

“Animals are so much easier than children,” the Roswell alum joked. “Far fewer demands! Caring for animals is a great way to teach children compassion, kindness, loyalty and responsibility. I think dogs, especially, are the perfect companions. All they live for is to love you and to be loved in return. It’s so heartbreaking to see a dog who’s been abandoned. Old dogs, especially, are my thing.”