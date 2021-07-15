Kelly Clarkson Shares Rare Photo With 2 Kids During Disney World Visit

Disney day! Kelly Clarkson was all smiles at Disney World with her two children on Wednesday, January 14.

“‘These aren’t the droids you’re looking for,’” the Voice coach, 39, captioned an Instagram photo with daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5. “We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y’all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it’s at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney.”

The Grammy winner shares the little ones with her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, who is also the father of daughter Savannah and son Seth with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth. Clarkson and the talent manager, 44, split in June 2020, and the songwriter was granted primary custody five months later.

Earlier this month, the “Walk Away” singer filed a motion for a separate trial to terminate her marital status, which would declare her legally single as their divorce proceedings continued.

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Brandon] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down,” the Texas native explained in court documents obtained by Us Weekly. “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time. There will be no prejudice to [Brandon] if our marriage is immediately dissolved. I have been attempting to reach a global settlement on this matter with [Brandon] since I led for divorce in June 2020. [Brandon] and I both deserve the opportunity to build a new life. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate marital status be granted.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show host told Gordon Ramsay prior to her breakup that she and Blackstock disagreed on expanding their family.

“I so want another child, and my husband is like, ‘No! We have four!’” the American Idol alum said during an episode of her NBC show. “You get baby fever when you see them and you’re like, ‘Oh, I miss the chubby little legs and the little face.’”

Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot in October 2013, one year after they started dating.

“I’m too happy,” the River Rose and the Magical Lullaby author exclusively told Us ahead of her nuptials, joking that her then-fiancé was “ruining’ her creativity. “I’m writing all this happy s–t. It’s killing me.”