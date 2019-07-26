



A sweet surprise! Kendrick Lamar and his fiancée, Whitney Alford, became proud parents on Friday, July 26, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

A source tells Us that the makeup artist, 33, gave birth to a baby girl. The rapper, 32, who is famously quiet about his private life, didn’t announce that his high school sweetheart was pregnant ahead of their daughter’s arrival.

In April 2015, the Grammy winner acknowledged that he was engaged while promoting his album To Pimp a Butterfly on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club show. “Yeah, yeah, definitely,” he said when asked about Alford. “I’m loyal to the soil.”

The performer went on to say, “At the end of the day, you want to always, always have real people around you, period. Whether it’s male or female, and everybody that’s been around me, they’ve been around since day one. … I always show respect when respect has been given, and people that have been by your side, you’re supposed to honor that.”

At the time of his announcement, Lamar and Alford had been dating for about 10 years. Their relationship began when they were both attending Centennial High School in Compton, California.

“I wouldn’t even call her my girl,” the “Humble” rapper told Billboard of his then-girlfriend in January 2015. “That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”

Alford, who has styled her fiancé’s hair for a few performances and photo shoots, graduated from California State University Long Beach with a degree in accounting before she became a licensed aesthetician.

Us Weekly has reached out to Lamar’s rep for comment.

