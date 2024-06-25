Kevin Costner stepped out with his five kids at the Horizon: An American Saga premiere in Los Angeles following their recent appearance at Cannes.

Costner, 69, walked the red carpet alongside sons Joe, 36, Cayden, 17, and Hayes, 15, and daughters Annie, 40, and Grace, 14, at the premiere on Monday, June 24. The siblings were there to support both their dad and Hayes, who makes his acting debut in the first movie of Costner’s four-part saga. (Costner is also the father of daughter Lily, 37, and son Liam, 26.)

Costner wore a tan sportcoat on the carpet, while Hayes and Cayden donned black suits. Joe sported a navy blue look, Grace appeared in a flowing yellow gown and Annie wore a multicolored dress.

“You think a night like this has the possibility of happening, but for a studio to line up behind it to create this environment for us, to celebrate this movie that we worked so hard for and that we dreamed about for so long, is pretty gratifying,” Coster told People at the event.

The director added that his children “are watching over” him at the premiere, like “they always do.”

Costner revealed that his kids had only seen a rough cut of Horizon before Monday and explained that they were “anxious to see it with no subtitles.”

Horizon serves as a passion project for the two-time Oscar winner, who spent years attempting to attain financing in the development stage. Chapter 1 hits theaters Friday, June 28, with Chapter 2 slated to be released three months later. Details of the other two films have not yet been announced.

Chapter 1 “explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many,” according to the film’s synopsis.

Costner was previously joined by his kids for a rare appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival last month, where Horizon debuted. Liam and Joe weren’t present for the family outing. (Costner shares his children with exes Cindy Silva, Bridget Rooney and Christine Baumgartner.)

As the ending credits rolled, Costner was seen getting teary-eyed during the standing ovation before addressing the audience.

“I’ll never forget this,” he said at the time, per ABC News. “Neither will my children. They all look so beautiful, dressed up so nice, the women. The men, they’re so handsome.”