Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Kevin Costner Brings 5 Kids to ‘Horizon’ Premiere in Los Angeles After Attending Cannes Together

By
Kevin Costner Joins 5 Kids at Horizon Premiere
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

Kevin Costner stepped out with his five kids at the Horizon: An American Saga premiere in Los Angeles following their recent appearance at Cannes.

Costner, 69, walked the red carpet alongside sons Joe, 36, Cayden, 17, and Hayes, 15, and daughters Annie, 40, and Grace, 14, at the premiere on Monday, June 24. The siblings were there to support both their dad and Hayes, who makes his acting debut in the first movie of Costner’s four-part saga. (Costner is also the father of daughter Lily, 37, and son Liam, 26.)

Costner wore a tan sportcoat on the carpet, while Hayes and Cayden donned black suits. Joe sported a navy blue look, Grace appeared in a flowing yellow gown and Annie wore a multicolored dress.

“You think a night like this has the possibility of happening, but for a studio to line up behind it to create this environment for us, to celebrate this movie that we worked so hard for and that we dreamed about for so long, is pretty gratifying,” Coster told People at the event.

Kevin Costner Blended Family Meet His 7 Children Their Mothers

Related: Kevin Costner’s Blended Family: Meet His 7 Children and Their Mothers

The director added that his children “are watching over” him at the premiere, like “they always do.”

Kevin Costner Joins 5 Kids at Horizon Premiere
Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

Costner revealed that his kids had only seen a rough cut of Horizon before Monday and explained that they were “anxious to see it with no subtitles.”

Horizon serves as a passion project for the two-time Oscar winner, who spent years attempting to attain financing in the development stage. Chapter 1 hits theaters Friday, June 28, with Chapter 2 slated to be released three months later. Details of the other two films have not yet been announced.

Chapter 1 “explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many,” according to the film’s synopsis.

PRETTYGARDEN Sundress Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag the Sale on This Sundress While it’s Still 30% Off! View Deal

A Guide to Summer 2024 s Biggest Blockbuster Movies Twisters Deadpool and Wolverine and More 086

Related: Us’ Complete Guide to Summer’s Biggest Blockbuster Movies

Costner was previously joined by his kids for a rare appearance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival last month, where Horizon debuted. Liam and Joe weren’t present for the family outing. (Costner shares his children with exes Cindy Silva, Bridget Rooney and Christine Baumgartner.)

As the ending credits rolled, Costner was seen getting teary-eyed during the standing ovation before addressing the audience.

“I’ll never forget this,” he said at the time, per ABC News. “Neither will my children. They all look so beautiful, dressed up so nice, the women. The men, they’re so handsome.”

In this article

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!