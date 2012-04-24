Khloe Kardashian: Scott Disick Is “Nervous” to Welcome Baby Girl

Scott Disick already has a wealth of parenting experience under his belt thanks to son Mason, but once his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian welcomes their daughter later this year, his daddy duties sure will change.

"I may be more protective [over her than Mason], but I don't want to be too protective," Disick, 28, told Us Weekly at the Monday opening of his Japanese eatery RYU in New York City. "We'll see what happens."

Having grown up in a family of mostly girls, Khloe Kardashian says she believes Disick will be a strict dad — but with good reason.

"I think he's nervous to have a little girl because guys know what they were like when they were younger and they don't want their daughters to go through that," she tells Us with a laugh. "I'm sure he's going to be a little protective — and I'm sure Mason will be protective too."

Able to dress up Mason in a style similar to his own and indulge in boys-only activities, Disick wishes there were a go-to guide when it comes to raising girls. "They should write more manuals on how to raise kids because it's tough!" he admits.

Speaking of little Mason, grandma Kris Jenner tells Us she's anxious to see how the tot reacts to no longer being an only child.

"He doesn't know what's going to hit him in a couple of months!" Jenner explains of the littlest Kardashian. "But when there's so many of us, Mason and his new little sister are about to have a lot of babysitters!"

