Luxury bags for all! Kim Kardashian dropped a big chunk of change during a recent overseas trip to buy all the little girls in her family a mini designer purse — and Stormi Webster is a huge fan!

The KKW Beauty founder, 38, posted a picture of eight Louis Vuitton handbags on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 8, and explained, “I got these for all of the baby girls in the fam for Xmas from Japan.” The purses were all made with black leather backgrounds with the brand’s monogram printed in multiple colors on top.

One of the bags was for Kylie Jenner’s 11-month-old daughter, Stormi, who was immediately obsessed when she received the gift. Jenner, 21, posted a video of Stormi sitting on a new piece of furniture from Travis Scott and showed off the purse from her aunt.

“Daddy dropped off a new chair for stormi,” the former Life of Kylie star captioned the adorable Instagram video. “And omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder i can’t.”

“You are too cute!” the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling could be heard saying as Stormi smiled, reached for the accessory, put it over her shoulder and waved goodbye. “You got your bag? Bye!” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO told her daughter.

A fan noticed that Kardashian actually bought more purses than necessary for the six girls (Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, Kim’s daughters, North and Chicago, and Stormi) in her family. A Twitter user wrote, “Am I missing some? I counted p, north, dream, chicago, stormi, true… who’s the remainder two?”

The Selfish author clarified that she purchased extras on purpose. “Oh wait I kept one for myself and extras for the future lol,” she replied.

Over the weekend, the Lip Kit creator jetted off to Aspen, Colorado, for a girls’ trip, which she had a hard time enjoying. “Only 24 hrs away from my baby but not okay,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, January 7, along with a photo of herself and Stormi.

Jenner is also busy preparing for her only child’s first birthday on February 1. “Already wrapping Stormi’s bday gifts I’m too excited,” she said on her Instagram Story on Monday, adding a picture of a colorful present for the soon-to-be toddler.

