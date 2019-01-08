Kylie Jenner left her heart in California. When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, jetted off to Aspen, Colorado, for a girls’ weekend on Sunday, January 6, she underestimated how much she would miss her 11-month-old daughter, Stormi.

“Only 24 hrs away from my baby but not okay,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday. She also shared a photo of her Italian greyhound with the caption, “OK… miss you too, Norman.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO still managed to have a good time while celebrating the birthday of her pal Jodie Woods. During the snowy getaway, Kylie hit the slopes with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian and enjoyed the posh mountain town’s majestic scenery.

Mom and baby were reunited on Monday and headed to Nobu for Japanese food. (It was Stormi’s first time at the celeb hot spot!) Later, Stormi opened belated Christmas presents including a Barbie Styling Head.

Stormi will be unboxing more gifts next month when she celebrates her first birthday on February 1. Kylie revealed on Instagram that she is “so excited” for the milestone that she’s already wrapping toys.

Kylie shares Stormi with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. “We’ll get married soon,” the rapper told Rolling Stone in December. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

The couple connected at Coachella in April 2017, and Scott admitted he never expected the relationship to become serious.

“We was just two kids, f—king around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling,” he explained to the magazine. “Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

