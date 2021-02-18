Cuties in the kitchen! Kim Kardashian documented her daughters’ ramen making in a Wednesday, February 17, Instagram Story.

“Look at this cooking,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, said in a video showing North, 7, stirring noodles while Chicago, 3, and her cousin Dream, 4, sat on the counter. “Hey, Chef North. Girls, you can’t be near the fire ,OK? What is Chef Northie making and Chef Chi Chi and Chef Dreamy? What are you guys making? Can you explain to me this delicious meal? Can you tell me what’s your specialty?”

North advised her mom’s followers to “mash” the uncooked ramen noodles in the boiling water. “Don’t get water up here,” she warned. “Do you want me to show you the [hissing] sound?”

The reality star then turned the camera on Saint, 5, and Psalm, 21 months. “Hey what are you eating up there?” the Selfish author asked her eldest son. “You’re so nice to your brother.” Her “favorite boys” hugged in the footage.

The KKW Beauty creator’s husband, Kanye West, was absent from the family dinner. The Los Angeles native is “done” with the rapper, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.

The makeup mogul has sought help from “her financial advisors to figure out an exit plan that would be best for her whole family,” the insider added. “Kim has had all of her and Kanye’s financials and properties ready to be split, it’s a very fair deal for everyone. Kim has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially.”

Another source told Us that the pair’s “world views no longer line up,” noting, “They have both been living separate lives for many months now. … Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world.”

Us confirmed in July 2020 that the E! personality was looking to get a divorce following the Grammy winner’s first presidential rally. West alleged that Kardashian thought about aborting their first child and tweeted about being “at peace” if his wife divorced him.

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm “don’t know anything” about their parents’ marital struggles, an insider exclusively told Us last month. The Yeezy designer has been working in Wyoming since September 2019, so “their kids are very used to their dad living in another state,” the source explained in January.