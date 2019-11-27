Kim Kardashian: I Don’t Talk Badly About My Body in Front of My Kids





Mindful mama! Kim Kardashian makes sure not to complain about her body when her and Kanye West’s four children are around.

“I definitely come from amazing sisters that are extremely confident and … we talk a lot about what not to say in front of our kids body-wise,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “We do talk about not being so hard on ourselves and not being so judgmental. We have those open conversations, but I’m grateful that everyone is really healthy and is confident and also healthy mentally to where they don’t let [negative] comments really get to them.”

The reality star, who shares North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, 6 months, with the rapper, 42, hopes to pass on her confidence, but her eldest has already inherited her love of beauty products.

“North is trying to get in on the makeup, but she’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager,” the SKIMS creator told E! News last month. “It’s a big discussion, a big fight in the household right now but it is what’s best. I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss.”

The little one sees her aunts wearing cosmetics as well. “Kylie [Jenner] would give her all of these [Kylie Cosmetics] lip kits, so I kind of got in trouble for that,” the Selfish author told the outlet in September. “I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip. … It’s now no more makeup.”

When it comes to SKIMS, however, Kardashian’s eldest isn’t interested in shapewear — yet! “She knows we have bras and underwear and pajamas, so she sees me in my pajamas and stuff like that, but she’s not really apart of my shapewear things or anything like that,” the KKW Beauty creator tells Us.

West, on the other hand, “loves SKIMS.” Kardashian explains, “He actually has had a huge input on the messaging, photographers and model castings. He’s always been really involved in my brands and just anything that I personally work on. I love having that person that I can bounce ideas off of.

She and the “Heartless” rapper wed in May 2014.

With reporting by Carly Sloane