A day in the life. Kim Kardashian offered a not-so-glamorous look at life as a mother.

The reality star, 42, took to social media on Tuesday, February 28, to share snippets of her night with 7-year-old son Saint.

“Is there really anything better in this life?” she captioned an Instagram Story of her posing for a selfie alongside her sleeping son. Kardashian updated her followers hours later with new photos of her child, writing, “Forget it. He just punched me in the eye in his sleep and rolled over! Not as cute as I thought!”

The beauty mogul shares daughter North, 9, son Saint, daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 3, with Kanye West. Kardashian has previously opened up about how she has approached raising her children following her split from the rapper, 45.

“I definitely pick and choose — I have my family trips all the time — but each kid gets at least one trip with me a year,” she explained during an episode of The Kardashians when she took her eldest to Paris, which aired in November 2022. “It also shows my daughter the work that I am putting in. There is a whole business behind it so I like to show her that this is still fun for me. Work could be fun.”

She added: “I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I really enjoy what I do. I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do and finding their passion and really figuring out how to make a business out of that.”

Us Weekly confirmed that same month that Kardashian and West’s divorce was finalized. Amid the Yeezy designer’s ups and downs, the California native discussed her efforts to keep her kids unaware of their father’s controversial behavior.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” she explained on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast in December 2022. “It is [a full-time job]. It is worth it because I think that of course I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said because that is not me.”

At the time, Kardashian emphasized the importance of putting on a united front for her children.

“But at the same time in my home I could be going through something, but if we are riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music — no matter what we are going through — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids,” she continued. “[I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”

West, for his part, noted that he and Kardashian have remained in touch because of their family.

“Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” the “Stronger” performer said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast in September 2022. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”