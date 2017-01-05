Back from her break! Kim Kardashian shared a new batch of photos on her app on Thursday, January 5 — including several adorable shots of her 3-year-old daughter, North, and 13-month-old son, Saint, playing together!

In one pic that the reality star, 36, also posted to Instagram, North has her arm around her little brother as he crawls on the carpet. "❤❤️👶🏽👧🏽,” Kardashian, who is married to Kanye West, captioned the snap.

In another sweet photo from the same day, North, clad in a white dress with lace trim, is standing up and looking back at her little brother, who is wearing a red sweatsuit. In a third pic, baby Saint adorably looks up at the camera with his big eyes.

West, 39, even makes an appearance in a cute, candid photo with North. The rapper reaches out his hand to his daughter, who put on a pink jacket over her white dress for their outdoor outing.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Sweetest PDA Moments

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been sharing family photos on her app, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat since she returned from her three-month social media break. The Selfish author stayed offline after her terrifying Paris robbery on October 3 when she was gagged, bound and robbed at gunpoint by five men.

She was rarely seen in public after her robbery, but she now seems to be stepping back into the public eye. She grabbed lunch with Carole Bayer Sager at Beverly Hills hot spot Hotel Bel-Air on Wednesday, January 4. She also went to see The Nutcracker with her family over the holidays.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!