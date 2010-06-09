Your account
Celebrity Moms

PIC: Kourtney Kardashian’s 5-Month-Old Mason Gets a Massage

By


Mason Disick is only five months old, but he has already gotten his first massage!

Kourtney Kardashian posted a pic of her baby with on-again beau Scott Disick enjoying a rub down in L.A. while she's in NYC promoting Season 2 of Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami (premiering this Sunday at 10 P.M. on E!).

PHOTOS: See how Mason has grown!

"I was so beyond sad to leave Mason for the night and cried all morning about it. I debated back and forth with my family if I should bring him or not," Kardashian, 31, wrote on her blog late Thursday.

PHOTOS: Look back on Kourtney's bump days

"It seems like he is well taken care of at home, enjoying a massage," she added. "Scott just sent me this pic. I think its the cutest pic of him I have ever seen! Scott brought Mason over to hang out at my mom's with Kendall and Kylie."

go shopping with his mom and Aunt Kim for a $136,000 Maserati in March.

