Counting her blessings! Kristin Cavallari posted a new photo of her adorable baby girl, Saylor, on Thursday, January 28, one week after she was injured in a car accident.

"Morning snuggles with my girl. First time I've been able to hold her by myself in a week," Cavallari, 29, captioned an Instagram picture. "#GirlsTrip #LA." (Cavallari and her husband, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, are also parents to sons Camden, 3, and Jaxon, 20 months.)

As previously reported, the Hills alum was hospitalized in Chicago on Thursday, January 21. She dislocated her elbow, but has been fighting through the pain.

"I am so thankful it wasn't worse, and more importantly that my babies weren't with me," she wrote on Wednesday. "My arm hurts like a bitch but I'm thankful because I have my arm!! Shot my spring shoe look book today and even though I could barely move my arm, I am forever grateful for being here to shoot it."

Cavallari has had a tough couple of months. A few weeks prior to her accident, her older brother, Michael Cavallari, died at the age of 30 in Salt Wash, Utah. Authorities told Us Weekly he was found near a "steep and very rocky area" on December 10, and he most likely died of cold temperatures. Cavallari thanked her fans for their support during the difficult time, and said that Saylor was a "light" through it all.

"My little angel, Saylor," she captioned an Instagram pic on December 14. "Thank you baby girl for coming when u did."

