Kristin Cavallari is relaxing some of her social media rules with her eldest child, Camden.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the Uncommon James founder explained why she finally chose to showcase her 12-year-old son’s face in Instagram photos.

“OK, I appreciate everyone DMing me telling me that I showed Camden’s face, I know,” Cavallari, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, September 2. “He’s a little bit older now and he wants to be on social media, which is the only reason why I showed him.”

In recent years, Cavallari — who also shares Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler — has chosen to keep her kids’ faces off social media.

Instead, she has typically shielded their faces with unique photo angles or placed funny objects, like balloons, in front of their bodies.

“Every year it gets harder to come up with creative ways to hide their faces so I can post a pic on their bdays,” Cavallari previously wrote via Instagram in 2022. “(Yes, I realize a lot of you don’t get it — I want my kids to make their own decision to be on social media instead of me making it for them).”

In her latest social media post, Cavallari reiterated her intentions to keep her three children out of the spotlight.

“The only reason why I haven’t shown my kids is because I wanted to give them the choice when they got older and he’s 12 going on 28 so he’s mature enough to make that decision now,” Cavallari explained in her latest post. “But I appreciate everyone looking out.”

During the long holiday weekend, the mother-son duo had some fun in the kitchen when they tried to get in the fall spirit by making a pumpkin spice recipe.

“Camden just asked if we had any pumpkin spice syrup and I said, ‘No, but I’ll make it,’ Cavallari said before her oldest son appeared in the shot smiling with some ingredients. “It’s way healthier than that s–t at Starbucks.”

Camden followed through with his sous chef duties, and the pair managed to create a delicious pumpkin spice latte.

Last year, Cavallari acknowledged that her son was getting older and wiser when she celebrated his birthday. But while sharing a throwback photo with her eldest child, The Hills star chose not to share her kid’s entire face.

“Watching you become the most incredible young man is such a gift,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2023. “You’re pure love and light and I’m thankful every single day for you. Also, this picture makes me want to cry because you’re no longer my little boy, you’re becoming a full blown man (with a heart of gold). Keep shining, angel.”