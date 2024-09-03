Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Kristin Cavallari Defends Showing Son Camden’s Face on Instagram After Years of Privacy

By
Kristin Cavallari Defends Showing Son s Face on Her Instagram After They Filmed Cooking Videos 2
Kristin Cavallari. Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Kristin Cavallari is relaxing some of her social media rules with her eldest child, Camden.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the Uncommon James founder explained why she finally chose to showcase her 12-year-old son’s face in Instagram photos.

“OK, I appreciate everyone DMing me telling me that I showed Camden’s face, I know,” Cavallari, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, September 2. “He’s a little bit older now and he wants to be on social media, which is the only reason why I showed him.”

In recent years, Cavallari — who also shares Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler — has chosen to keep her kids’ faces off social media.

Kristin Cavallari Hits the Slopes With Her and Jay Cutler 3 Kids

Related: Kristin Cavallari Sweetest Moments With Her 3 Kids

Instead, she has typically shielded their faces with unique photo angles or placed funny objects, like balloons, in front of their bodies.

“Every year it gets harder to come up with creative ways to hide their faces so I can post a pic on their bdays,” Cavallari previously wrote via Instagram in 2022. “(Yes, I realize a lot of you don’t get it — I want my kids to make their own decision to be on social media instead of me making it for them).”

In her latest social media post, Cavallari reiterated her intentions to keep her three children out of the spotlight.

Kristin Cavallari Defends Showing Son s Face on Her Instagram After They Filmed Cooking Videos 2
Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

“The only reason why I haven’t shown my kids is because I wanted to give them the choice when they got older and he’s 12 going on 28 so he’s mature enough to make that decision now,” Cavallari explained in her latest post. “But I appreciate everyone looking out.”

During the long holiday weekend, the mother-son duo had some fun in the kitchen when they tried to get in the fall spirit by making a pumpkin spice recipe.

“Camden just asked if we had any pumpkin spice syrup and I said, ‘No, but I’ll make it,’ Cavallari said before her oldest son appeared in the shot smiling with some ingredients. “It’s way healthier than that s–t at Starbucks.”

Arach Cloz short sleeve sweater top

Deal of the Day

Grab This Best-Selling Fall Sweater Top While it’s Still 20% off for Labor Day! View Deal
Celebrities Who ve Dated or Found Love With Athletes Victoria Beckham Olivia Culpo and More

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes

Camden followed through with his sous chef duties, and the pair managed to create a delicious pumpkin spice latte.

Last year, Cavallari acknowledged that her son was getting older and wiser when she celebrated his birthday. But while sharing a throwback photo with her eldest child, The Hills star chose not to share her kid’s entire face.

c
Quizzes

Prove You Know Your Past and Present NFL Players — and Their Wives and Girlfriends

Play now

“Watching you become the most incredible young man is such a gift,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2023. “You’re pure love and light and I’m thankful every single day for you. Also, this picture makes me want to cry because you’re no longer my little boy, you’re becoming a full blown man (with a heart of gold). Keep shining, angel.”

In this article

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.