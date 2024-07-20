Kylie Jenner is savoring some cherished moments with her son during her latest European vacation.

The 26-year-old reality star, who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with rapper Travis Scott, recently delighted fans by sharing a series of family snapshots from their enchanting sojourn in Venice, Italy.

Jenner showcased a touching mother-and-son moment aboard a boat, in a series of posts shared via Instagram on Friday, July 19. The Kardashians star, looking effortlessly chic in a black plunge tank top, was captured in a tender face-to-face embrace with Aire. Both mother and son had their eyes closed, beaming with joy. The photo was sweetly captioned “forever love.”

Another snapshot from the boat ride depicted Jenner holding Aire on her hip as they both enjoyed the gentle breeze. For this relaxed moment, Jenner opted for a casual ensemble of a white tee and jeans, while Aire matched his mom’s laid-back style with a white tee and army green pants and his hair neatly braided in cornrows. The picturesque scene was set to the tune of Sorenti’s “Summertime in Venice.”

This family-centric getaway wasn’t just about intimate moments with her children. Jenner’s close friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, also joined in on the fun. In one of Jenner’s posts, the two friends are seen lounging on either side of the boat’s stern, basking in the setting sun before leaning in for a hug and sharing a laugh.

Stassie posted the same clip in her own carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Saturday, July 20, along with other snapshots from their trip. “Dreeammyy💕🤗,” she wrote in the caption.

This picturesque vacation follows closely on the heels of Jenner’s latest entrepreneurial venture. Just a few weeks prior, she announced the launch of the vacation shop, the newest collection from her clothing brand, Khy.

Earlier this month, Jenner unveiled the collection via Instagram with a captivating video that showcased her modeling a new range of swimwear pieces. The video featured Jenner in an orange criss-cross bikini, a black strapless one-piece, and a red cover-up dress, set against the backdrop of a serene beach. Jenner, with her hair styled in loose, beachy waves and sporting minimal makeup, exuded effortless summer vibes as she strolled along the shoreline, playfully engaging with the sand and seashells.