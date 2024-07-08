Your account
Kylie Jenner’s Brand Khy Is Launching a Vacation Line, But What Does That Mean for Kylie Swim?

Kylie Jenner.Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kylie Jenner’s clothing brand Khy just announced its latest collection, the vacation shop, which features a wide array of swimwear, cover-ups and other beach-appropriate attire.

The announcement, which was shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 7, prompted fans to wonder whether the new swimwear collection is intended to replace the 26-year-old reality star’s other clothing line, Kylie Swim.

“So apparently @kylieswim merged into Khy??? Cuteeee,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Kylie swim is back.”

Despite some fans’ assumptions, Khy’s vacation collection is a completely separate line from Kylie Swim, and is not intended to be a replacement.

When Kylie Swim launched in September 2021, Jenner faced backlash from customers who were unhappy with the quality of the swimsuits. The brand has not released a new collection since, and its Instagram page (despite having amassed nearly 1 million followers) is now empty of posts.

While Jenner remained mostly silent regarding the brand’s quality issues, she did take to TikTok once to address a complaint that one swimsuit was see-through.

“I am completely and totally disappointed that this is completely see-through,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve seen behind the scenes what it takes to produce swimwear, and the fact that no one caught this blows my mind.”

Sunday’s Instagram announcement featured a video of Jenner modeling a selection of the new swimwear pieces, including an orange criss-cross bikini, a black strapless one piece and a red cover-up dress. In the video, Jenner can be seen walking up and down a beach, holding a seashell to her ear and playing in the sand with the sound of waves crashing in the background. Her hair was styled in loose beachy waves and she sported minimal makeup.

The vacation shop will officially be available to purchase at khy.com on Thursday, July 11.

