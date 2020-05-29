Fearing for her daughter’s future. Kylie Jenner spoke out after George Floyd’s Monday, May 25, death.

“Since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind,” the makeup mogul, 22, captioned a Thursday, May 28, Instagram post with a Martin Luther King Jr. quote referring to “silence” as “betrayal.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator went on to write, “I’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but I know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. Speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star concluded, “I fear for my daughter, [Stormi], and I hope for a better future for her. My heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. Keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd.”

The 46-year-old Minnesota man died on Monday after a police officer pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee during an arrest. Many celebrities, including Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian, shared their outrage over Floyd’s death via social media.

The Selfish author, 39, posted a drawing of Floyd along with the hashtag “#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd,” as well as the words, “Please, I can’t breath,” which he pleaded before his death.

The KKW Beauty creator previously spoke about wanting to raise her and Kanye West’s two sons — Saint, 4, and Psalm, 12 months — in a world “as safe and as fair as possible.”

The reality star, who is also the mother of daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2, told Jenna Bush Hager in November 2019: “When you become a mom, you become so protective. You want to hopefully make their world the most perfect place ever and our’s obviously isn’t. I definitely see how black men are treated in this country … and I’m raising two black men.”