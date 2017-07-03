She’s keeping mum. La La Anthony answered a series of rapid-fire questions about her close friend Beyoncé‘s push party during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, July 2.

The Power actress, 38, was just one of the many A-listers who attended the pop superstar’s extravagant baby shower in Beverly Hills in May. Also at the party were Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z. The couple, who are also parents of 5-year-old daughter Blue, welcomed twins, a boy named Sir and a girl named Rumi, on June 13.

During her appearance on WWHL, Anthony dished on a few details from the ultra-private bash, including the dinner they enjoyed. “[It was] the most amazing food, I remember,” she recalled. “It was like a backyard barbecue.”

Like most people, the TV personality did not know the sexes of the twins prior to their birth, though she said Blue is “very excited” to have two new siblings.

Anthony also hinted on WWHL that some partygoers may have had a little too much to drink, later adding that Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, was “turnt up” to a “50” on a scale of 1 to 10.



Some people were missing from the celebration, most notably Bey’s father, Mathew Knowles, and Kim Kardashian, who is married to Jay-Z’s on-off pal Kanye West. However, Anthony kept quiet about the two absences, simply saying, “I don’t know,” when asked why they weren’t there.

Beyoncé, 35, and Jay-Z, 47, have yet to publicly confirm the birth of their twins.

