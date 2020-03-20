Something to sing about! LeToya Luckett announced on Thursday, March 19, that she is pregnant with her and her husband Tommicus Walker’s second child together.

“Dear God, thank you,” the former Destiny’s Child member, 39, captioned her Instagram baby bump debut. “Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle.”

Walker, also 39, commented, “Told y’all we were going back/back. Thank you God.”

In the social media upload, the Texas native stood on a rocky shoreline and cradled her baby bump in a white dress.

Her husband posted the same picture to his own account, writing, “1 Samuel 1:27 ‘I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him.’ Thank you God for blessing my Wife to carry our healthy child in Jesus name. P.S. I told ya’ll I was going back/back like a sprinter.”

Luckett left a comment on his post, gushing about how “excited” she is.

Walker previously welcomed a daughter named Madison in another relationship. His and the “Torn” singer’s now-14-month-old daughter, Gianna, arrived in January 2019.

Luckett announced her first pregnancy three months prior to giving birth, and she had her stepdaughter’s help.

“Hi, my name is Madison Walker. I know something you don’t know,” the little one said in the Instagram footage at the time. “Mmm, I think I’ll give you a hint. I’m going to sing you a song. Daddy and Ms. Toya sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. Eww, gross! First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby!”

Following Gianna’s arrival, the T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle star captioned her social media debut: “Our lives are forever changed.”

She and Walker tied the knot in December 2017 in Austin, Texas. Luckett’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates Michelle Williams and Latavia Roberson attended the wedding ceremony, which was officiated by John Gray.

The reality star gushed about her then-fiancé earlier that same year, telling Essence: “Immediately the chemistry was there. We started talking and laughing. He’s from Texas just like me. Talking to him felt like being home again.”