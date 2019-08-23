



He’s got music in his blood! Liam Payne gave fans a rare glimpse of his son, Bear.

The “Strip That Down” singer, 25, uploaded a close-up photo of himself guiding the 2-year-old’s hand over piano keys. “Twinkle twinkle hand in hand,” he captioned the Instagram post on Friday, August 23.

Payne and his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares Bear, have never posted a picture of the toddler’s face. However, they have given a few quick looks at his fingers and the back of his head.

When Cole, 36, gave birth to Bear in March 2017, the former One Direction member shared a Polaroid of himself cradling the newborn. He captioned the Instagram post, “My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.”

The former couple first met in 2008 when a then 14-year-old Payne auditioned for The X Factor U.K., on which Cole was a judge. He tried out again in 2010, which led Simon Cowell to form One Direction.

The boy bander and the former Girls Aloud frontwoman started dating in February 2015. They announced their breakup on Twitter in July 2018, with Payne writing, “It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Since then, the exes have remained amicable for the sake of their son. Payne told Us Weekly exclusively in May that “one of the hardest parts” about fatherhood is being “as involved as possible.”

For her part, Cole — who was previously married to retired soccer player Ashley Cole from 2006 to 2010 and restauranteur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini from 2014 to 2016 — told The Telegraph in April that she is “the strict” parent, while Payne is “much softer.”

“When you have a baby, you are not consumed with just thinking about yourself,” she added. “It’s your responsibility to keep things settled and happy, so you make the best of everything. And we have.”

