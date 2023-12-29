Lil Wayne Sits Courtside With 3 Sons at Los Angeles Lakers Game

Rapper Lil Wayne sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game during a rare outing with his three sons.

Wayne, 41, was photographed at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, December 28, as the Lakers took on the Charlotte Hornets, and ultimately won 133-112. The rapper, wearing a Balenciaga tracksuit, sat alongside sons Dwayne, 15, Kameron, 14, and Neal, also 14.

The foursome shared soft smiles as they posed for the camera while enjoying the game.

Along with his three boys, Wayne is also the father of a daughter, Reginae, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Antonia “Toya” Johnson. Wayne shares Dwayne with Sarah Vivan, Kameron with Lauren London and Neal with Nivea Hamilton.

The musician’s outing with his sons comes one month after Reginae shared an insight into her family’s Thanksgiving celebration.

“Happy Thanksgiving 🍽🦃 From My Family❤️ To Yours ✨,” she captioned an Instagram post on November 23. In the snap, Reginae cuddled up to her father alongside her half-brothers.

Related: From Lil Wayne to Lil Uzi Vert, A Guide to the Most Popular ‘Lil’ Rappers From Lil Wayne to Lil Mama to Lil Uzi Vert, Us Weekly presents a guide of the most talked about rappers with “lil” in their names. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of […]

Earlier this year, Wayne proved that fatherhood never stops as he answered a phone call from Kameron while recording an episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast.

“I’m so sorry, one second,” Wayne said as he answered the phone. “That’s Killa, that’s Kam, he’s going to sleep.”

Podcast listeners heard Wayne say, “Goodnight boy, l love you. Where boss man? He asleep?” He appeared to be referring to Kameron’s 6-year-old brother, Kross, whom London shares with the late Nipsey Hussle.

“They got a picture of his daddy on the wall looking just like him,” Wayne explained of Hussle before sharing I “love you” messages with Kameron.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wayne discussed how “important” it is for him to be a father.

“I didn’t have one of those, I didn’t have a father, so it’s not easy to do something you didn’t have done for you and try to figure it out,” he explained. “When you’re in a position like myself, you don’t ask. I figured it out, and I’m at the age now where it’s not a challenge anymore. It was a challenge before. Their love cancels all the challenges out.”

Related: Celebrity Kids Following in Their Parents’ Musical Footsteps Tons of celebrity kids have followed in their musical parents’ footsteps over the years, starting pop careers of their own — and racking up awards in the process. Miley Cyrus, whose dad Billy Ray Cyrus is a country superstar, is one of the most notable examples of a famous kid following her parents into showbiz. […]

Wayne doesn’t share many family photos via Instagram, but Reginae seems to give the public a look at their family dynamic.

“Forever the princess surrounded by a whole bunch of real ones ❤️,” she captioned a post from February, in which she’s hugging her father. That same month, Reginae honored Wayne after he was awarded the Recording Academy Global Impact Award during a dinner presented by the Black Music Collective.

“The Goat 🐐 The Best Rapper Alive ‼️ But You Still Hold many other titles ! One being , A Great Father To Your kids ! I wouldn’t trade this life for anything or anyone ! Seeing you get your flowers last night was bittersweet!” she wrote at the time. “You paved the way for so many and still continue to break barriers and Make Your mark all around the world ! 20+ years in this game and if you play any song of his , you’re bound to still perform that mf like it was released last month ! That’s Goat Talk ‼️ I love you father ! So proud of you!”