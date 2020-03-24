Little Women: L.A.’s Christy McGinity revealed she lost her newborn daughter, Violet, two weeks after her premature birth.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels,” McGinity, 42, and her boyfriend, Gonzalo Justo Carazo, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, March 23.

The couple, who welcomed their baby on March 6, asked for fans to respect their privacy during “this difficult time.”

“We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful,” the statement continued. “Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated.”

Violet Eva was 3 lbs. 15 oz. and 15 inches long when she was born seven weeks before her due date.

“Our sweet Violet 💜 Eva has arrived. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated,” McGinity wrote via Instagram on March 10, announcing her first child’s arrival.

A few days later, Carazo celebrated his little one’s first week on earth by sharing pictures of him, McGinity and Violet in the ICU via social media.

“Happy One Week Old Birthday 🎂🍼 to our Baby Girl Violet 💜. Thank U for making me a Dad and bringing me an entire new perspective during your first week of Life 🎀,” he wrote via Instagram on March 13. “We love you so much! 👶🏻 #BabyGirl #1stTimeDad #7WeeksEarly #OverprotectiveDad #Daddysgirl #NICUBaby #Love #OneDayAtATime.”

On March 15, the reality TV star shared an Instagram video of her boyfriend signing the baby’s birth certificate.

The couple announced they were expecting in September with a photo of Carazo kissing McGinity’s stomach.

“I’m so excited that we are having a baby. What a big blessing,” the Lifetime star wrote on September 9, 2019. “Good things come to those who wait. Our bundle of joy is coming April 2020.”

The California native shares two children, daughter Autumn and son Trenton, with her first husband.

McGinity married second husband Todd Gibel in 2014. They split in 2019 with their divorce being finalized one month before she welcomed Violet.

She and Carazo began dating in 2019 after being friends for years.