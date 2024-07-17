Liv Tyler celebrated a family milestone by sharing some special pics with fans.

The Lord of the Rings actress and daughter of rocker Steven Tyler recently posted photos of two of her children, daughter Lula and son Milo, via Instagram in order to commemorate Lula’s 8th birthday.

In one post, Lula is seen surrounded by birthday balloons and stacks of wrapped presents, holding a teddy bear and sporting a huge smile. “Lula Rose, 8 years old on the 8th of July (born 8:48 p.m.),” her proud mother captioned the shot. “Happy happy birthday to our precious angel. You are the brightest light.”

In a second carousel of photos the same day, Lula is shown riding on 19-year-old brother Milo’s shoulders, walking down a wooded path. Subsequent photos show a close-up of her Wrangler jeans, as well as a squirrel nibbling on a berry.

Fans responded with delight to the rare glimpses of Tyler’s kids, with some raving about Lula’s resemblance to her mom. “Happy birthday, mini Arwen,” wrote one, while another noted, “Your twin!”

Tyler’s Lord of the Rings costar Orlando Bloom also commented with a heart, cake and heart-eyes emoji, while grandmother Bebe Buell wrote, “My baby Lula Rose= my heart.” Model Helena Christensen also sent sweet wishes, calling Lula a “little princess.”

Tyler, 47, who celebrated her own birthday just days before Lula’s on July 1, also shared a photo of a custom cake bearing her likeness, created by U.K. cake artist Sugaboo Cakes. She additionally gave fans a glimpse at her birthday celebration in Rome, offering a carousel of shots showing off her special day in Italy.

Tyler shares Lula with her ex-fiancé, sports manager/agent David Gardner, who left three red heart emojis on each of Tyler’s posts. She and Gardner also share another son, 9-year-old Sailor, who was not pictured in his mom’s latest posts but was featured in his father’s Instagram posts about going to a waterpark shortly after Lula’s celebration. Tyler and Gardner became engaged in 2015 but ended their engagement in 2021. (Gardner is David Beckham‘s agent and the retired soccer star — who shares four children with wife Victoria Beckham — is one of Sailor and Luna’s godparents.)

Milo is from her relationship with musician Roy Langdon, frontman of British band Spacehog. The couple wed in 2003 before splitting in 2008.