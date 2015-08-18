Liv-in' and smiling! Liv Tyler shared several new photos of her adorable 6-month-old son, Sailor Gardner, on Monday, Aug. 17, finally revealing the little one's sweet face.

"Our beautiful baby boy," the Leftovers star, 37, wrote, alongside a snap of her baby boy, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Dave Gardner. In the pic, baby Sailor is dressed in a linen onesie and stares up at the camera with an amused expression. "Sailor Gene Gardner… 6 months old… so so sooooo in love and grateful @davidgardner."

PHOTOS: 2015's babies of the year!

????Our beautiful baby boy ???? Sailor Gene Gardner???? 6 months old ???? so so sooooo in love and grateful @davidgardner A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Aug 17, 2015 at 4:09pm PDT

Proud mom Tyler followed up with another black and white photo of her little one kicking one leg up and clutching his little toes with his tiny fingers.

PHOTOS: Adorable celeb baby announcements

????Sailor Gene Gardner???? A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Aug 17, 2015 at 4:12pm PDT

Hours before, Tyler posted a pic of baby Sailor from behind in a kitten-patterned onesie. "Meowwww," the Armageddon actress wrote. "Getting stronger !!!!!"

PHOTOS: Celebrity babysitters

????Meowwww???? getting stronger !!!!! @davidgardner A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Aug 17, 2015 at 11:26am PDT

While this isn't the first time Tyler has shared photos of Sailor, it is the first instance she's revealed his face. Gardner has also posted pics of their son without showing off his face.

The couple welcomed their first child together on Feb. 11, six weeks ahead of his projected due date. Tyler also shares a 10-year-old son, Milo, with ex-husband, musician Royston Langdon of Spacehog.

PHOTOS: Celeb moms brag about their kids

Sailor appears healthy and happy despite arriving early — and is surrounded by loads of love. Just last week, Tyler posted a pic of her Leftovers costar, newlywed Justin Theroux, meeting her son on the set of the HBO series.

"My #theleftovers family meeting my baby boy," the actress wrote, alongside a candid photo of Theroux kissing Sailor's hand. "@the_left0vers @hbo #justintheroux #margaretqualley . I feel so blessed in all parts of my life."

???? my #theleftovers family meeting my baby boy ???? @the_left0vers @hbo #justintheroux #margaretqualley . I feel so blessed in all parts of my life. A photo posted by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on Aug 8, 2015 at 8:36am PDT

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!