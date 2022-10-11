Going way back. From Tia and Tamera Mowry to Selena Gomez, many celebrities have previously looked after the younger generation of fellow stars.

In her 2022 memoir, You Should Sit Down for This, Tamera recalled looking after the Full House alums in the ’90s.

“It was just for a moment. It was half a day. It was so much fun. I forgot where the mom had to go, but I love the fact that she trusted my sister and I to take care of them,” the former Real cohost, who starred with her sibling on Sister, Sister, recalled. “They had to have been, I want to say 7 or 8. They were very young. So sweet, so kind. I remember all they wanted was matzo ball soup.”

During an interview in 2015, Tia shared memories of looking after the future fashion designers while they were on set. “We would actually babysit the Olsen twins,” the actress explained on The Meredith Vieira Show. “The producers that would hang around on the set, they’re like, ‘These girls, they’re so adorable.’”

According to the Mistle-Tones actress, the babysitting gig led to her and Tamara being discovered. “My brother [Tahj Mowry], he played Teddy, and so we would always go and visit the set,” Mowry continued, before adding, “We even did a guest spot on Full House. It’s kind of like where we got our first start.”

Gomez, for her part, also had an interesting babysitting gig when she looked after Jessica Simpson‘s daughter Maxwell.

“I was sad when Maxwell got to go to her first concert — Olivia Rodrigo she went to. Selena Gomez was her babysitter,” Simpson revealed during an Instagram Live interview with American Express Business in July 2022.

The Texas native noted that her oldest daughter formed a friendship with the Rare founder’s younger sister, Gracie.

“So she went with Selena. She met a really good friend of Selena’s little sister, so Max got to go to her first concert,” the former reality star, who also shares Daughter Birdie and son Ace with husband Eric Johnson, continued, adding that she always expected to go to Maxwell’s first concert with her. “But she’s 10 years old, she’s got to see a live show. So thank you Olivia Rodrigo for that show. And thank you Selena for being a great babysitter.”

Scroll down to see Hollywood’s very own babysitters’ club: