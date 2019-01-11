And baby makes five! Mario Lopez’s wife, Courtney (née Mazza), is pregnant with the couple’s third child. The Extra host, 45, announced the exciting news in an Instagram video on Friday, January 11.

“Alright, Lopez fam bam update for ya,” Lopez started the clip, which featured the couple and their children, Gia, 8, and Dominic a.k.a. Nico, 5. “I’m crazy with work as usual. Mrs. Lopez, what about you?”

“I’m having a baby,” Courtney, 36, sang as she lifted up her shirt to reveal her baby bump. The announcement was met with cheers of elation from her family.

“We are adding to the team! We’re gonna be a party of five,” Lopez continued. “We don’t know what we’re having … if it’s gonna be a boy or a girl.”

Courtney also spoke about the pregnancy on her Instagram page, posting several pictures, including one of the Saved by the Bell alum kissing her stomach, on Instagram. The other photos showed Gia and Nico wearing “Best Big Sister” and “Best Big Brother” shirts, respectively, as well as their dog, Julio, dressed in a tee that read “Big Brother.” She captioned the images, “Oh BABY!! Here we go again… #LopezPartyOfFive #DebutingInJuly.”

In April 2013, Courtney told Us Weekly that her husband was “trying to convince [her] to have four kids,” but she was hesitant. “I said I would have three — that was pushing it,” she quipped.

The couple tied the knot in a tropical Mexican ceremony in December 2012 with their daughter present. Lopez was previously married to actress Ali Landry, but they annulled the union two weeks after the April 2004 ceremony. The Chica Show star later admitted that he cheated on the Eve alum, 45, during his bachelor party.

“I got inebriated and a little too friendly with a young lady,” he wrote in his book, Just Between Us, which was released in September 2014. “When it was time to return home, lightning hit me with the truth: I wasn’t in love. But I walked down the aisle [anyway].”

