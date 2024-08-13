Mark Wahlberg is celebrating his Union with his family.

The actor, 53, was joined at the Monday, August 12, Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, The Union, by his wife Rhea Durham and three of their four children: Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14. Michael also brought along his girlfriend, making the event a date night, too. (The couple also share daughter Ella, 20, who did not attend.)

Wahlberg and family kept it casual, with the actor sporting a plain white T-shirt, plain black pants and a blue jacket. Two of his children — Brendan and Grace — also wore plain T-shirts and jeans combos, while Michael wore a striped button-up shirt. Rhea, 46, wore a black tank top and a pencil skirt.

As well as posing with his family, Wahlberg took time to pose on the red carpet with his Union costars Halle Berry and Mike Colter. In the new Netflix action movie, Wahlberg’s character, Mike, is thrust into the world of secret agents and espionage when he reunites with his high school girlfriend Roxanne, played by Berry.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of her and an admirer of her work,” Wahlberg said of working with Berry in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in May. “Doing anything with Halle is very easy but also an absolute joy. Pretty much any guy or gal would do anything to win her over, so it was certainly easy when it came to me basically following her like a puppy.”

Wahlberg previously opened up to Us Weekly about raising his four children while also being one of the most famous actors on the planet.

“It’s a nonissue for them. They only pull the ‘Dad’s famous’ card when they want to go to a concert or meet someone famous,” the actor told Us in 2018. “They see me as dad and that’s all I want. They see it as more of a pain when we are being followed on the street, but they deal with it really well and I’m proud of them.”

“They see how hard their dad and I work and how busy we both are running the day-to-day life we lead,” Rhea added to Us. “Mark travels a lot, so with four kids, it’s a daily fight to keep everyone on track. The kids see both of us always working harder than anyone else they know. Instilling a strong work ethic is so important to us.”