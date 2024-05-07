Mark Wahlberg didn’t have to try too hard when it came to acting besotted with Halle Berry in the upcoming film The Union.

Wahlberg, 52, shared with Entertainment Weekly in a Tuesday, May 7, interview that it felt natural to romance Berry, 57, as the pair took on their roles of former high school sweethearts.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of her and an admirer of her work,” he said. “Doing anything with Halle is very easy but also an absolute joy. Pretty much any guy or gal would do anything to win her over, so it was certainly easy when it came to me basically following her like a puppy.”

Berry plays Roxanne in the Netflix film, a covert operative who enlists Mike (Wahlberg) for a dangerous mission. The Departed star described his character to EW as a “blue-collar James Bond.”

Along with The Union, both Wahlberg and Berry have an action-packed slate of films on their roster. Wahlberg is currently working on The Roman, which follows the origin story of Julius Caesar and his rise as a young general in the Roman army. Berry, meanwhile, is in production on Maude v Maude, a spy thriller that costars Angelina Jolie.

While discussing the upcoming movie at the Red Sea Film Festival in December 2023, Berry noted that it wasn’t always smooth sailing between her and Jolie, 48.

​​“We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together,” Barry revealed, according to Variety. She went on to call her costar “formidable,” adding, “[I’m] thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view.”

Fans might learn more about the friction once the film is released, with Berry teasing that viewers will have to wait to find out the truth of the “good” story.

A bonding force between the two, Berry added, was the topic of breakups. Though Berry didn’t specify which relationships were discussed, she was married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. Jolie, for her part, split from her ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2016.

“We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes,” the Moonfall star shared. “We bonded, let’s say that.”

The Union hits Netflix on August 16.