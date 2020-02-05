Baby on board! Maury Sterling’s wife, Alexis Boozer, is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

“My next thing really is to be a dad,” the actor, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively at Showtime’s Homeland premiere on Tuesday, February 4. “My wife is expecting a baby on March 23rd. … It’s a boy! I have a son on the way, which is cool.”

The California native has already been receiving fatherhood advice ahead of the little one’s arrival. “As long as they don’t die in the first year, you’re doing fine,” the Beverly Hills Chihuahua star joked with Us. “As long as you don’t kill them the first year, you’re doing great.”

Boozer, 37, has been “amazing” throughout the pregnancy, Sterling went on to say. “It is astounding for the man to watch a woman go through this. It’s incredible.”

However, the couple are “disappointed” that the Texas native hasn’t experienced any wild cravings. “She had one where she drank a lot of ice water,” Sterling said. “She had one that we thought was like a craving, which was for Fig Newtons, but it lasted three days. … We both have been like, ‘Sorry you didn’t get to rush to the 7-Eleven at two in the morning to get something!”

The Smokin’ Aces star is best known for playing Max on Homeland from seasons 1 through 8, which premieres on Sunday, February 9.

“I guess it’s a mixed bag of sort of sadness that it’s over and just total gratitude to have got to be a part of that,” Sterling told Us on Tuesday of the Showtime series’ end. “Not to sound too cheesy, but really. Especially for this character, there’s no part of me that expected to be standing here eight years down the road where this character started in the pilot. It’s been just been amazing. I traveled all over the world. I’ve gotten to work with incredibly talented people.”

He and Boozer tied the knot in May 2014.

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone