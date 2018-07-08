Michael Bublé opened up about his 4-year-old son’s battle with liver cancer, admitting he thought he’d never return to music as his son fought for his life.

The Canadian singer, 42, spoke about Noah’s health crisis in an interview with the Herald Sun newspaper in Australia, calling his little boy a “superhero” for enduring all that he went through.

“I don’t talk about the whole story, not even to my friends, because it hurts too much,” Bublé said. “It’s my boy. He’s a superhero, he doesn’t need to relive it over and over again. But I’ve been to hell. And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we’ve been.”

As previously reported, the “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” singer and his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, put their careers on hold to care for their oldest child after he was diagnosed at the end of 2016.

Bublé admitted that over those terrible months he wasn’t even sure he’d return to singing.

“I truly thought I’d never come back to music,” he told the newspaper. “Family is what matters. The health of my children is number one. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith — all of it is easily number one.”

He recalled sitting in his son’s hospital room and wondering why he’d ever worried “about record sales or a meme or what some asshole said about me.”

“In a second it had gotten so clear,” the “Feeling Good” singer added. “That clarity gave me the opportunity to find love [for music] again. I’m going to go back to what I was made to do. I’m going to come back to a world that needs love and romance and laughter more than it has in a long time. I’m going to be a conduit to that.”

Bublé added that he and his wife, 31, will need to keep an eye on their son’s condition in the coming months and years but for now the little boy is doing well. “It’s cancer so obviously we have to monitor it but I wouldn’t be [returning to performing] if he wasn’t OK,” he said.

The singer and Lopilato, who are also parents to son Elias, 2, are expecting their third child, a girl, very soon.

