Michael Bublé is ending 2017 on a high note. After announcing in November 2016 that he and model wife Luisana Lopilato had “put their careers on hold” amid son Noah’s cancer battle, the family is getting back to their typical day-to-day in light of the 4-year-old’s positive prognosis.

With Noah “doing well,” says a source, “Luisana has been back on set. And Michael is ready to think about going back to work.”

The parents’ focus remains on their brood. “This difficult time has brought them closer together and put things in perspective,” adds the source. “Michael is keeping his workload light so he can spend as much time as possible” with Noah and Elias, 23 months. And counting his blessings. “Last Christmas was tough,” the source says. “They couldn’t ask for a better present than Noah being well.”

In February, the crooner gave an update about Noah’s condition. “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” Buble told Us at the time. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage.”

The model, 30, also opened up about their son’s health in July. “These things, when they happen to you in life, they make you realize that the most important thing isn’t what you thought it was — it’s to have faith, to be strong,” Lopilato told Argentinian TV host Susana Gimenez in Spanish. “There were nights I couldn’t sleep, that I prayed to God, because it’s a long process. But thank God the worst is over.”

