Mickey Guyton got emotional while reflecting on son Grayson’s near-death experience.

“Back in 2021, after the CMAs that I did with Brittney Spencer and Madeline [Edwards], literally the next day that I got home, my son got really sick with, like, a stomach bug,” Guyton, 40, recalled during the Thursday, April 25, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. “And I didn’t know what that entailed and he got really, really, really dehydrated. And three ER visits later, he had sepsis … and my dear friend, Dr. Nathan Ford, who is a Black doctor, I remember sending a picture of my son because I could see, like, his eyes were sunken in his face … he was losing consciousness.”

The country star said her friend “secured a bed for us in the height of COVID” at the Santa Monica Reagan Hospital, adding, “We were living in downtown Los Angeles at the time. And L.A. traffic — this is nothing but the grace of God — we drove from downtown Los Angeles all the way to Santa Monica in, like, 20 minutes, I swear.”

Grayson, now 3, “wasn’t conscious” when they arrived at the hospital. He was “rushed” to the back to receive care.

“Everybody just came on top of him and just started, you know, taking his vitals and all that. We had to leave the room because they weren’t getting blood because he was so dehydrated,” Guyton continued. “I remember, I looked at the nurse and I said — I choked out the words — and I said, ‘Is he going to die?’ And the doctor said, she said, ‘I’m not going to lie to you, I’m really concerned. He’s the sickest person in this ER right now.’”

Guyton recalled that she “just fell to my knees and I just started praying,” adding, “I remember this woman was on the stretcher and I held her hand and we just prayed, ‘God, save my baby.’ It was truly one of the scariest moments of my life.”

The experience provided a powerful lesson. “And as a mother, going through something like that, I now realize why our mothers were so crazy over us,” she continued. “I didn’t get it. I’m like, ‘Why are you so crazy, mom?’ And now I get it … and in that moment, I would have done anything to save his life. Without question, I would have taken his spot.”

Guyton shares her son with husband Grant Savoy, whom she married in 2017. She previously addressed Grayson’s health and hospital stay via social media in fall 2021.

“He felt every single prayer lifted up over him when he was headed to the ICU and it’s working, as he was stabilized and released from the ICU within a matter of hours,” she tweeted while updating fans on her then-9-month-old son’s condition. “He’s getting better by the minute, it’s just going to take some time.”

Reflecting back on the incident, Guyton found inspiration for her latest single, “Scary Love,” which she described during Thursday’s talk show appearance. “It’s just truly about the love of a mother and her child,” she said. “And that’s what that is.”