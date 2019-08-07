



It’s another girl! Milla Jovovich announced that she and husband Paul W. S. Anderson are expecting their third child together after she suffered a miscarriage.

“Knocked up again,” the actress, 43, captioned a Wednesday, August 7, Instagram post, in which she cradled her bump. “After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly.”

Jovovich went into detail about her experience remaining cautiously optimistic about the impending arrival. “That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices,” she wrote. “Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!”

The Resident Evil star concluded by promising to inform her fans of the baby’s development throughout her pregnancy: “Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m.”

The Hellboy actress opened up in May about having an emergency abortion two years ago. “I was four and a half months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe,” she revealed on Instagram. “I went into pre term labor and [was] told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless.”

Jovovich wed Anderson, 54, in August 2009. The couple are already parents of daughters Ever, 11, and Dashiel, 4.

