Double the love! Mindy Kaling shared how her family is adjusting to a newborn one day after announcing that she secretly welcomed a baby boy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mindy Project alum, 41, posted an update via Instagram on Friday, October 9, and acknowledged the challenges of pregnancy during COVID-19.

“Thanks everyone for your kind words about the new addition to my family,” she wrote. “Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary, but it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need it, putting their own lives at risk.”

Kaling added that her newborn son, Spencer, is “happy and healthy” while her 2-year-old daughter, Katherine, “is obsessed with him (well, his toys).” The Massachusetts native concluded the post writing, “It’s been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I’m outnumbered now. Love and grateful hugs. Xoxo MK.”

The Office alum announced she had given birth to her second child during her Thursday, October 8, appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I’m telling this for the first time, it feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” she said. “This is news to a lot of people. It’s true! … His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it.”

Kaling — who did not reveal the identity of Spencer’s father — welcomed Katherine in December 2017 after keeping her pregnancy a secret for months. The comedian explained why she kept the news under wraps during her September 2017 appearance on Sunday TODAY.

“It’s so unknown to me,” she said at the time. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling.”

Kaling has also chosen not to reveal the paternity of Katherine’s father. “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she told The New York Times in June 2019.