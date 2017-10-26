Double the joy! The Challenge and Road Rules alum Rachel Robinson has welcomed twins — and is married! The MTV alum announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 25.

“I would like to introduce you to: Jesse & Jack Gee-Robinson. The world is brighter, this life has more meaning, oh & we got married today – please refer to @natgeebeauty as my wife,” she captioned a pic of the newlyweds holding their newborn sons.

Jesse and Jack were born on October 17. “Please meet our sons, the Gee-Robinson Boys. There are absolutely no words to describe – they have made us the happiest family. We cannot wait to surround them with the love, we know you all will share,” proud mom Natalie Gee captioned a pic of the siblings earlier this month.

On Wednesday, she added: “Thank you to Rachel, Jesse & Jack for the greatest week of my life.”

Robinson, who last appeared on Battle of the Exes in 2012, announced in May that she was pregnant. “I know it has been a very long time since my last blog post, and I have taken a little hiatus from social media. Well, it is well deserved with the news I am about to share… Natalie and I will be welcoming twins in the fall, and we are excited to share the news with you all!” she wrote on social media at the time.

She went into more detail on her website page. “We started the process a few months ago, and I feel so beyond blessed. Natalie is the partner I have been waiting for, and I cannot wait for this new journey to begin together as a family of 7. (Yes, 2 moms, 2 kids, 3 dogs…),” she continued. “Our families, friends and community support is something we hold so dear, and being two women so connected in our communities, the [outpouring] of happiness and love we have received the last month since starting to tell people has been nothing short of truly amazing.”

Robinson previously dated fellow MTV star Veronica Portillo for three years.

