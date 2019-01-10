Family of four! Nev Schulman and his wife, Laura Perlongo, have welcomed their second child, a son named Beau, Us Weekly confirms. The baby boy was born on Wednesday, January 9.

“Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman has arrived! A little perfect ray of son-shine,” Schulman wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. “7lbs 15oz. Beau & Laura are all giggles and snuggles and we couldn’t be happier💖👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🌈.”

The Catfish creator, 34, and Perlongo, who also share daughter Cleo, 2, spoke exclusively to Us in December about preparing for their newest addition and taking a babymoon in Turks and Caicos before the due date.

“Just to stay in bed in the morning was so nice. I mean, it was great. It was the first time since Cleo was born that we had time to ourselves,” Schulman raved. Perlongo added that it was “really nice” reconnecting with her hubby outside of their day-to-day routine.

The couple also caught up with Us at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2018 and revealed that they were surprised to learn of their second baby’s gender. “I think we were, like, ‘We’ve got the girl thing down, we got it’ and now we’re, like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna have to learn everything again with a boy.’”

Although Perlongo added that her second pregnancy has been “really easy,” she admitted to Us in December that she’d put on 20 lbs in her first trimester.

“I gained a lot of weight really fast with this one and then kind of had a meltdown and was, like, ‘Why is this happening to me?’ And then I realized what I was eating and I wasn’t taking care of myself,” she explained at the time. “I wasn’t working out. I was just giving into every craving.”

The writer then “checked herself” and prioritized hitting the gym four times a week. “I haven’t gained much more,” she noted. “I just redistributed the weight that was all going to my butt and my belly.”

